Advertisement

State keeps eye on growing cases in universities

State health leaders say they are keeping a close eye on the growing number of cases at universities across the state.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- State health leaders say they are keeping a close eye on the growing number of cases at universities across the state.

The Fayette County Health Department says they have been watching cases grow at the University of Kentucky. UK has seen 544 total cases, no hospitalizations, and no deaths. Meanwhile, the university is making more pushes for students to be tested.

Eastern Kentucky University’s database shows they are monitoring 32 active cases across campus with 11 cases recovered. They are continuing a push for students to follow guidelines in a “Colonels Comeback Plan.”

Morehead State University has seen cases grow within the last week, according to county data updated daily on the Fiscal Court’s Facebook Page. Since Friday, August 21, the university has seen 27 new MSU related cases. The campus has watched 34 cases total.

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says he meets with leadership weekly to discuss county concerns. He says while the numbers are high, they are nothing the community needs to panic over. At times the county has expected cases to grow.

“Anytime you have an influx of people, you are going to have a number of cases,” said Clark. “Realistically we have increased our population through the summer but now we have increased our population by about 2,700 people. So when you bring 2,700 more people on, you are going to have more positive cases.”

Rowan County is currently sitting at a positivity rate of 2.6%.

Governor Beshear gave an update Thursday showing 296 active cases in students and 15 in faculty and staff across the state.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

State keeps eye on growing cases in universities

Updated: 47 minutes ago
State keeps eye on growing cases in universities

News

Coaches and players say enough is enough, mountain teams ready to play football 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Eastern Kentucky, talks about CARES ACT 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Kentucky football team walks out of practice in support of protests going on in sports 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Coaches and players say enough is enough, mountain teams ready to play football

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The Kentucky Board of Education announced they would meet Friday for a special meeting.

Sports

Kentucky football team walks out of practice in support of protests going on in sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The University of Kentucky confirmed that the team met and decided to leave the practice field in support of protests going on across sports.

News

Pike County parks plan to reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Pike County parks plan to reopen

State

Amy McGrath stopped in Frankfort, talked about U.S. response to the global pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate and Retired LT. Colonel Amy McGrath stopped to talk with folks in Frankfort Thursday.

News

Amy McGrath in Frankfort

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for person who drove through cemetery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Deputies are searching for a person they say struck several headstones at Locust Grove Cemetery with an SUV late Wednesday night.