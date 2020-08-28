Severe Weather Alert Day: Laura brings heavy rain, few stronger storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tropical remnants from Laura moves in this evening bringing heavy rain and the possibility for a few strong to severe storms to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the mountains in a marignal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Areas west of I-75 are in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening with the heavy rain arriving around 6-8 p.m. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be our main concern.

The good news is a cold front is moving in behind Laura which will push this system out of here pretty quickly. About 1-2 inches of rain are likely overnight. Some localized flooding issues are possible, so always remember to never drive through a flooded roadway.

We’ll hang onto a few scattered rain chances Saturday afternoon, but we should start to dry out throughout the day. Highs will be near 80 with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we will see some sunshine moves back into the mountains but scattered showers are possible late Sunday night into early Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Soggy conditions return Monday into Tuesday as our next system moves into the mountains. We’ll have more on that later.

