Senator Rand Paul thanks DC Police after alleged attack

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., pauses before a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, to examine vaccines, focusing on preventable disease outbreaks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WKYT) - Republican Senator Rand Paul is thanking Washington D.C. police for saving his life.

Paul took to twitter around 1:30 a.m. to thank police after saying he “got attacked by a mob of over 100″.

Paul said the incident happened one block away from the White House.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information about the incident comes to light.

