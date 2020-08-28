Rain chances increase throughout the day, Laura arrives tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Laura will make its way into the mountains tonight, bringing in some heavy rain.

Today and Tonight

The morning hours are definitely looking the best today. We will hang onto that cloud cover, and just see a few light rain showers with plenty of dry breaks.

This afternoon rain chances increase at full speed. We will start off with some scattered showers and thunderstorms spersed throughout the region. Highs will only be able to rise to the mid-80s, so we will be slightly cooler; however, the high humidity won’t allow us to feel like it. We might get just a short break as we roll into the evening hours. Then rain chances continue to increase as Laura approaches the region.

Go ahead and make preparations for an eventful night. Whether you use your phone or weather radio, make sure it’s out and ready to go so you can be alerted in case any watches or warnings get issued. Laura will move into Kentucky as a tropical depression Friday evening. Heavy rain and severe storms are expected for Western Kentucky. As Laura moves into the mountains, it looks to die down a little bit. Eastern Kentucky is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Heavy rain will be our main threat overnight Friday into Saturday. The rain will start to move in around 9-10 p.m. Friday and continue into the early morning hours Saturday. Winds could gust up to 30 mph overnight. We could see anywhere from 1-3″ of rain. Localized flooding is possible for some of us.

Extended Forecast

The severe weather threat continues into your Saturday morning. You will want to bunker down and stay inside. Conditions will be soggy up till the afternoon. It looks like the heavy rain moves out somewhat quickly by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances won’t completely disappear though as we will still probably see just a few scattered chances. Temperatures will remain lower with highs only in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

Although our weekend will not start out with the best weather, we will end on a good note! We will dry out and clear out Sunday. Highs will be near 80 with a mixture of sun and clouds. You’ll finally be able to get outside again after being cooped up the past couple of days. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

The dry weather does not last long. More rain moves in Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining in the lower 80s.

Drier weather could move in by Wednesday into Thursday. More on that later.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.