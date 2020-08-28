Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Betsy Layne Bobcats

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats ended last season at 4-7 and look to bounce back in the 2020 season.

“Really this year, we just need to work on everything, we need to improve our skills. We’re not perfect, but if we get to perfection, that’s when we’ll go farther and hopefully we’ll go past just the first round,” said junior quarterback, Chase Mims.

“I think we’re just gonna learn from like our mistakes last year. I think we’re just gonna build on what we know now that we didn’t know last year,” added junior running back, Marcus Hall.

The Bobcats bring a very young team this season, with only four returning seniors. The Bobcats took their lumps last year after starting 2-1 and going 2-6 the rest of the year. However, last season gave Betsy Layne experience they hope helps, in the long run, this season.

“These juniors done a great job stepping up, being leaders. You mentioned Chase, you mentioned Marcus, we got a few other linemen who are up on the field right now working out. It’s pivotal that they can come in and lead. Chase is gonna be a three-year starter at quarterback, so he’s grown up a lot and filled out as you can tell. So we really need those two to step up and even if it’s a freshman who wants to step up. I don’t care who you are. If you wanna lead by example, I’m all for it,” said Betsy Layne Head Football Coach, Scotty McCoy

Betsy Layne opens the 2020 season on the road at Magoffin County on September 11th.

