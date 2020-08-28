Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pineville Mountain Lions

By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville had hopes of a deep playoff run in 2019, but they were halted short in the first round. The Mountain Lions fell to Lynn Camp in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, 40-34.

Reese Capps, Senior, Quarterback

“I think more of a team we were more disappointed because I think that we were gonna make it farther than what we did and I think that’s honestly what fuel the fire for our whole team wanna come back and want to beat everybody we play this year and hopefully have a little bit of a better outcome than we did last year,” Senior Quarterback Reese Capps said.

“Especially for these seniors you’ve got probably four months of high school football left and probably none of us will probably suit up in pads again so I tell them to come out here give it your hardest fight your heart out and give everything you’ve got to every guy on this team,” Capps continued.

That loss has given the Mountain Lions motivation for this year as they begin practice.

“Everybody is coming out here busting their butts out here trying to work hard every day we get in here when we can get on the field. lift weights,” Junior Running Back Scooby Morris said.

“You gotta stay focused during this time more than you ever have been because we gotta be ready to play no matter if they carry it out for another week or whatever,” Timothy Gambrel added, a senior defensive end for the Mountain Lions.

Pineville kicks off the season at East Ridge on September 11.

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pineville Mountain Lions

