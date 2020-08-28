Advertisement

One dead after crash in Laurel County

One dead after crash in Laurel County Friday.
One dead after crash in Laurel County Friday.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead in Laurel County after a crash Friday afternoon.

Investigators say it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Kentucky 3435 also known as Langnau Road.

Deputies say the driver, 68-year-old James J. Bowling, went off the road and the car overturned hitting a tree. It landed on its top.

Deputies say it does not look like the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Bowling was pronounced dead at the scene.

