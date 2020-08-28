One dead after crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead in Laurel County after a crash Friday afternoon.

Investigators say it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Kentucky 3435 also known as Langnau Road.

Deputies say the driver, 68-year-old James J. Bowling, went off the road and the car overturned hitting a tree. It landed on its top.

Deputies say it does not look like the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Bowling was pronounced dead at the scene.

