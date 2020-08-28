Nick Sandmann joins Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign team

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nick Sandmann is joining Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign team as their grassroots director.

McConnell’s campaign team confirmed the hiring to WYMT Friday morning.

Sandmann, a former Covington Catholic High School student, received national attention in January 2019 after video of a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial.

Sandmann filed lawsuits against The Washington Post and Cable News Network (CNN), among other media outlets, claiming false and defamatory coverage of the incident.

He reached a settlement with both CNN and The Washington Post.

The amount of both settlements is not available to the public.

Sandmann also recently spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.