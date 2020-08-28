Advertisement

Nearing one year since Krista Garrett went missing, family finally talks

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads straight to her whereabouts.
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One month from now will mark the one year anniversary since Krista Garrett’s family last saw her. Learning of her disappearance back in March and in July of this year Garrett’s Family offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

For the first time since she’s been gone, Krista’s family speaks out.

”The holidays has passed, a lot of time has passed and she would never go that long,” said Garnet Lowe, Krista’s aunt. Both Krista’s parents, Lowe’s brother, passed away due to illnesses.

“Krista’s brother has done have a lot of caring for her and there is no way she would ever go this long without contacting her brother,” says Lowe.

Krista, an introvert, did not have any friends. Her family was all she needed. Lowe describes her personality as shy and quiet. Although Garrett has run into trouble before, she wants her to know she is not the sum of her past.

“She has had a history of drug abuse and she kind of always been wayward, but she’s still a human, she still has a heart, she still has a soul and we she deserves to be found and we deserve to know where she is,” she said.

Last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange or red t-shirt with white Nike athletic running shoes.

Trooper Michael Coleman with Kentucky State Police says this is still an active investigation, and any anonymous tips they receive do help.

“We’ll talk to people in the area to see if they may have seen where she went or who she was with. She was seen in the Ky 1-14 area walking near the Marathon gas station in Prestonsburg. It’s a major roadway so its an open area,” he said.

Adding that by talking to family and having family speak out, ”We will talk to the family and the friends they know her better than anyone,” he said.It may help others identify her easily.

That is why Lowe decided to offer a $1,000 reward.

“Hope that it could encourage them to have the human decency to step forward. “In hopes that somebody would step up and say something because their is somebody out their that knows something...that knows where she is,” Lowe said.

Yet through it all she wants Krista to know, “That I love her and that we want her home, and we are not going to give up, the detectives are not going to give up, we are not going to give up until we have answers.”

And the saying is true with this family, " Love knows know reason, no boundaries, no distance”.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

