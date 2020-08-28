Advertisement

Megan Boswell to be arraigned Friday

Megan Boswell is set to be arraigned in Sullivan County Court Friday morning.(TBI/WJHL)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT)- Megan Boswell is set to be arraigned in Sullivan County Court Friday morning.

Boswell was indicted August 19 on two counts of felony murder and multiple other counts, including abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

The toddler’s remains were found on a family member’s property in March. She had been reported missing in mid-February.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

