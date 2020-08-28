Megan Boswell to be arraigned Friday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT)- Megan Boswell is set to be arraigned in Sullivan County Court Friday morning.

Boswell was indicted August 19 on two counts of felony murder and multiple other counts, including abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

The toddler’s remains were found on a family member’s property in March. She had been reported missing in mid-February.

You can read a timeline of the case here.

