Man arrested in Big Stone Gap homicide

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - A man from Big Stone Gap was arrested in response to a homicide investigation, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp said after investigating, officials charged 31-year-old Joshua Blake Smith with second-degree murder, abduction, malicious preventing another from calling 911, trespassing, credit card theft, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, and solicitation of another to conceal a dead body.

Smith is currently in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

He is being held without bond.

