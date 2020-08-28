Advertisement

Madison Co. officials warn public of COVID-19 scam

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – A scam alert is being issued out of Madison County, where officials say that residents are getting text messages claiming to be from the health department.

Health officials say if you receive a text saying you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 from the Madison County Health Department, don’t respond. Department officials say that’s not how they operate.

“The health department will never send test results via a text message to anyone,” says Kelley McBride, with the Madison County Health Department. “If the health department can’t reach someone by phone and there is no voicemail set up for that recipient, the health department will send a text message. It will be very specific identifying us as the Madison County Health Department and that we are trying to reach you regarding an urgent health matter and to please call our local health number as soon as possible.”

Citizens reached out to inform the department about the scam. They found out that if you call the number in the text you’ll connect with someone trying to give a sales pitch.

McBride says it’s disappointing to know someone is trying to exploit the work in testing and contact tracing that the department is providing.

“It is frustrating and there have always been and there always will be those people who try to take advantage of a situation, even a global pandemic,” says McBride. “We just have to keep putting out our positive message and giving the true resources that people can trust.”

McBride says that if you receive any texts claiming to be from the health department asking for personal information, like social security numbers, address, or credit card information that should be a red flag and you should report that to the office of the Kentucky Attorney General.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Madison Co. officials warn public of COVID-19 scam

Updated: 36 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

State

Ky. Sec'y of State Michael Adams talks about election in Congressional committee

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ky. Sec'y of State Michael Adams talks about election in Congressional committee

News

KSP: Man arrested for drug related death in Martin County

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Christopher Newsome was arrested in connection with a drug related death from July.

News

’A different season is better than none’: As confusion continues to surround high school sports, athletics director says plans keep things in line 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Corbin soldier 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Family upset after someone drives through Laurel County cemetery, destroying headstones 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Whitesburg woman pleads guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Woman from Whitesburg arrested on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft

News

’A different season is better than none’: As confusion continues to surround high school sports, athletics director says plans keep things in line 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

’A different season is better than none’: As confusion continues to surround high school sports, athletics director says plans keep things in line

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Fall sports look to be a go, but stress and confusion continue to drown out the excitement.

News

Nearing one year since Krista Garrett went missing, family finally talks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
For the first time since she’s been gone, Krista’s family speaks out.

News

Appalachian Regional Healthcare holds drive-thru career fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The company’s career fair had quite the different feel than in past years.