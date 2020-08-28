Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Friday.

The Bell County health department announced a new death Friday. The county now has 10 deaths. The death was a 91-year-old male. Health officials also announced four new cases bringing the county’s total to 387. 84 cases are active, 303 have recovered and six are in the hospital.

The Harlan County Health Department reported a new death. This brings the county’s death toll to eight. Six new cases were also reported bringing the county’s total to 330.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported five new cases. Friday’s cases include a pediatric case under the age of 18 in Knott County, a pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 40-year-old woman from Letcher County, a 72-year-old man from Perry County, a 67-year-old woman from Wolfe County. Health Officials also reported five recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported five new cases, one probable and two recovered cases in Jackson County. Out of the active cases in Jackson County, two are in the hospital. In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases, two probable and three recovered cases.

