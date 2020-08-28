Ky. Sec’y of State Adams talks about election protocols before congressional committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) – Every election year, both major political parties disagree on policies, however, this year – in the grip of a global pandemic – the very act of how Americans will vote is up for debate.

This afternoon, Secretary of State Michael Adams testified before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee on how Kentucky is handling voting.

“Kentuckians of both parties want to vote in person if they can. As we showed in June, we know how to conduct in-person voting safely,” said Secretary Adams.

The Secretary’s testimony looked ahead to the November election, by glancing back to primaries in June.

“We had the good fortune to vote after several other states, we’ve learned a lot from their experiences, positive and negative, this flexibility gave us time to monitor those developments,” explained the secretary.

Adams says usually 2% of voters in Kentucky are absentee, but that number went up to 75% this summer.

He says he expects more than double the amount of voters in November, and that absentee ballots are not the complete solution – there needs to be in-person voting as well.

“We are tightening the absentee voting standard somewhat, preserving it for those who need it with major health concerns, but also not overwhelming our infrastructure, our county clerks who process the ballots, and our postal system,” said Secretary Adams.

Some other expectations for the fall election include more drop boxes, early voting to spread out crowds, and continued protocols to protect from attempts at voter fraud.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.