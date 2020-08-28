Advertisement

KSP: Man arrested for drug related death in Martin County

Christopher Newsome was arrested in Martin County this week.
Christopher Newsome was arrested in Martin County this week.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a man in connection with a drug-related death from July.

On July 30, KSP Post 9 responded to a 911 call of a possible drug overdose at the Dempsey Housing apartment complex in Warfield.

When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Ryan Marcum dead in an apartment.

Police later obtained a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Newsome, and he was arrested early Thursday morning. Newsome is charged with manslaughter, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

He is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

