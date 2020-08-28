KSP: Man arrested for drug related death in Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a man in connection with a drug-related death from July.

On July 30, KSP Post 9 responded to a 911 call of a possible drug overdose at the Dempsey Housing apartment complex in Warfield.

When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Ryan Marcum dead in an apartment.

Police later obtained a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Newsome, and he was arrested early Thursday morning. Newsome is charged with manslaughter, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

He is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.