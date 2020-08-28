Kentucky Board of Education votes to send letter to KHSAA urging further consideration

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After comments from KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, Kentucky Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack and several superintendents, the Kentucky Board of Education voted unanimously to send a letter to the KHSAA urging them to consider “additional consideration of alternative options for high-contact sports.”

The board voted 10-0 on the issue. However, practices or play has not been stopped by the board, meaning fall sports are still on as scheduled. Teams can start competition the week of September 7 with football kicking off on September 11.

