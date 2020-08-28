Advertisement

Keeneland releases plans for Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby wagering

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Keeneland has announced their will be no events at the track during the running of the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby, however, drive-thru betting will be available.

Drive-thru wagers will open Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5 for wagers on the two races, as well as all races on those two days from Churchill Downs.

Drive-thru betting will be located behind the Keeneland Entertainment Center, which can be accessed by Gate 1 at Man O’ War Boulevard.

All patrons will complete a health screening and temperature check at Gate 1.

For more information, click here.

