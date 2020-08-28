Health dept. reports 112 new COVID cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

1 new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now 55.

The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 5,401.

Yesterday (Aug. 27,) the health department reported the fourth-highest number of cases with 102. Thursday’s numbers make it the third-highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic started.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

112 cases, Aug. 28

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 27

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

91 cases, July 31

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

87 cases, Aug. 19

86 cases, Aug. 20

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 45,978 cases and 910 deaths.

