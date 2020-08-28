Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 792 new COVID-19 cases Friday, positivity rate falls to 4.5%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear updated the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The governor announced 792 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 46,757. The state’s positivity rate fell to 4.5 percent.

“We still have a whole lot of cases in Kentucky which means a number of people get sick and we lose a number of people, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “The good news is our positivity rate continues to decline. If we keep wearing these masks and we keep doing the work, we can get this to a manageable level to get our kids back in school and get back to more of our old lives.”

114 of the new cases were from children 18 years old or younger, with 27 being children under five years of age. The youngest positive test was a one-month-old.

“We’ve got to come together to defeat this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “Make sure that you take a little time to take care of yourself and your family so when we have to go through some of these tough things or make tough decisions, we can react like the great people that we are.”

Eight more deaths were also announced Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 918.

“Again, it’s been a hard month. It’s going to probably be an even harder September,” said Gov. Beshear. “Make sure that you’re praying for these families.”

Gov. Beshear also announced at least 10,266 people have recovered from the virus in Kentucky.

KY COVID INFO 8/28/20
KY COVID INFO 8/28/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

