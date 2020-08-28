Advertisement

FDA approves $5 rapid COVID-19 test

The Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 rapid test that doesn’t need any special computer equipment to obtain results, CBS News reported Wednesday.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
The 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories will sell for $5 and is the size of a credit card. CBS reported that it’s based on the same technology used to test for flu, strep and other infections.

The new tests still require a nasal swab and, according to CBS, rapid tests are less-accurate than lab-developed tests. The FDA said it could be used in doctors’ offices, emergency rooms and even schools. “Given the simple nature of this test, it is likely that these tests could be made broadly available,” the FDA said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

