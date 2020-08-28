Coaches and players say enough is enough, mountain teams ready to play football

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Board of Education announced they would meet Friday for a special meeting.

They plan to discuss the KHSAA’s decision to return to fall sports.

Board Member Mike Bowling was on 106.3 The Big One Thursday morning to share his thoughts.

“I got a call from my committee chairman and she said we were going to have a meeting on Friday and laid out what the consideration was. I then talked with my son Blake who is an assistant coach at Middlesboro. Blake right away said, ’dad at least we supervise these kids. We try to keep them apart. These boys are going to play football whether they played organized football or they play streetball.’ Therefore I think that each school district should have the chance to prove that they can do it and do it right,” said Bowling.

For Pulaski County Coach Johnny Hines and Senior Tristan Cox, they are just happy to be back at practice, and they hope it will stay that way.

“We are thrilled to be out here. We are excited to actually be practicing football,” said Hines.

“Getting out here and staying active, I think that’s awesome,” said Cox.

But how long will it last?

“Honestly I couldn’t tell you. It’s causing a lot of confusion,” said Cox. ￼

“Your whole life is school and your ball team￼. That’s it. That’s your entire life,” said Hines.

The athletes are the first ones glued to the screen wondering what is next.

“Sometimes we feel like we’re being dragged through the mud right now and honestly I think all of these guys are just like an answer. Whether it be yes or no,” said Cox.

Hines has not been afraid to share his opinions throughout the entire process. He is passionate to play not only for himself but for his team.

“We’ve taken these kids’ lives away since March and they’re dying to get it back. We have to give them their life back and we have to get back to some sort of normalcy for them or we’re gonna do some damage that we can’t fix,” said Hines.

Each team is also in contact with their local health departments to come up with plans on how to handle situations and stay safe throughout the season.

