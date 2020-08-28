Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at Jackson County Middle School, health dept. recommends closing school building

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department said on Monday they were notified of a few COVID-19 cases among staff inside the Jackson County Public School district. By Thursday, health officials said there were seven cases of COVID-19.

Health department officials told WYMT that the seven cases include faculty and staff and are in isolation. Students are not in the classroom and are participating in distance learning. Officials said no students are infected with COVID-19.

Friday morning, Public Health Director, Christie Green, of the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, had a meeting with school board officials and recommended they close the school building for the next two weeks.

“We’ve been in conversation yesterday and today and they’re very willing to do what’s the safest for the staff and the employees that they have on-site,” explained Green. “That was my recommendation to them, they asked me to put that in writing and they’re planning to move forward with that pretty much effective today,” said Green.

We are reaching out to Jackson County Schools and will update this story.

