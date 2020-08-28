Advertisement

Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at Jackson County Middle School, health dept. recommends closing school building

(WSAZ)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department said on Monday they were notified of a few COVID-19 cases among staff inside the Jackson County Public School district. By Thursday, health officials said there were seven cases of COVID-19.

Health department officials told WYMT that the seven cases include faculty and staff and are in isolation. Students are not in the classroom and are participating in distance learning. Officials said no students are infected with COVID-19.

Friday morning, Public Health Director, Christie Green, of the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, had a meeting with school board officials and recommended they close the school building for the next two weeks.

“We’ve been in conversation yesterday and today and they’re very willing to do what’s the safest for the staff and the employees that they have on-site,” explained Green. “That was my recommendation to them, they asked me to put that in writing and they’re planning to move forward with that pretty much effective today,” said Green.

We are reaching out to Jackson County Schools and will update this story.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nick Sandmann joins Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign team

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell campaign team hires Nick Sandmann.

News

Man arrested in Big Stone Gap homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The man was charged with the solicitation of another to conceal a dead body, among other charges according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

Regional

Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion for change of venue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Megan Boswell was arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday morning.

State

Health dept. reports 112 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

Latest News

News

Bar owners file lawsuit claiming Beshear’s coronavirus shutdowns have been ‘arbitrary, capricious and inherently unfair’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Several lawsuits were filed against Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear from companies stating their businesses cannot continue to comply with changing COVID-19 requirements without operating at a loss.

News

Kentucky county clerks preparing for large General Election turn out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
In November, officials say challenges may be amplified by the volume of people looking to vote.

News

Kentuckians help Louisiana hours after Hurricane Laura makes landfall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Louisville company Sgt. Junk-It will transition from junk removal to disaster relief in Louisianna.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-August 28th 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

News

Coaches and players say enough is enough, mountain teams ready to play football

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The Kentucky Board of Education announced they would meet Friday for a special meeting.

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
In our area, Laurel County leads the region with the most COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.