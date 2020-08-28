Advertisement

Bar owners file lawsuit claiming Beshear’s coronavirus shutdowns have been ‘arbitrary, capricious and inherently unfair’

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WAVE 3 News
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two bar owners and a vending supplier filed a lawsuit against Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, stating their businesses cannot continue to comply with changing COVID-19 requirements without operating at a loss.

Back Door Bar owner John Dant, Dundee Tavern owner Alan Hincks and the owners of B.J. Novelty filed the class action complaint against Beshear, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services secretary Eric Friedlander, Kentucky Commissioner for Public Health Steven Stack M.D. and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The complaint states that during the coronavirus crisis, shutdown orders for businesses have been inconsistent and contradictory.

“The shutdown of businesses in the Commonwealth has been arbitrary, capricious and inherently unfair, resulting in the disparate treatment of similar activities and/or similarly situated activities that are common throughout the community,” the lawsuit read. “The Governor, and his designees, have and continue to engage in unconstitutional lawmaking; the Governor has inappropriately delegated his authority to his subordinates, and collectively the Challenged Orders violate Sections 27 and Section 28 of the Kentucky Constitution.”

The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory relief that the challenged orders are unconstitutional and illegal, and declaratory relief that defendants have no basis under the Kentucky revised statutes to issue the challenged orders.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at Jackson County Middle School, health dept. recommends closing school building

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Health department officials told WYMT that the seven cases include faculty and staff and are in isolation.

Regional

Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion for change of venue

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Megan Boswell was arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday morning.

State

Health dept. reports 112 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Kentucky county clerks preparing for large General Election turn out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
In November, officials say challenges may be amplified by the volume of people looking to vote.

Latest News

News

Kentuckians help Louisiana hours after Hurricane Laura makes landfall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Louisville company Sgt. Junk-It will transition from junk removal to disaster relief in Louisianna.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-August 28th 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Coaches and players say enough is enough, mountain teams ready to play football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The Kentucky Board of Education announced they would meet Friday for a special meeting.

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
In our area, Laurel County leads the region with the most COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

State

State keeps eye on growing cases in universities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State health leaders say they are keeping a close eye on the growing number of cases at universities across the state.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 775 new cases, including 130 cases under 18 years old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.