Bar owners file lawsuit claiming Beshear’s coronavirus shutdowns have been ‘arbitrary, capricious and inherently unfair’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two bar owners and a vending supplier filed a lawsuit against Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, stating their businesses cannot continue to comply with changing COVID-19 requirements without operating at a loss.

Back Door Bar owner John Dant, Dundee Tavern owner Alan Hincks and the owners of B.J. Novelty filed the class action complaint against Beshear, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services secretary Eric Friedlander, Kentucky Commissioner for Public Health Steven Stack M.D. and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The complaint states that during the coronavirus crisis, shutdown orders for businesses have been inconsistent and contradictory.

“The shutdown of businesses in the Commonwealth has been arbitrary, capricious and inherently unfair, resulting in the disparate treatment of similar activities and/or similarly situated activities that are common throughout the community,” the lawsuit read. “The Governor, and his designees, have and continue to engage in unconstitutional lawmaking; the Governor has inappropriately delegated his authority to his subordinates, and collectively the Challenged Orders violate Sections 27 and Section 28 of the Kentucky Constitution.”

The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory relief that the challenged orders are unconstitutional and illegal, and declaratory relief that defendants have no basis under the Kentucky revised statutes to issue the challenged orders.

