Appalachian Regional Healthcare holds drive-thru career fair

The company’s career fair had quite the different feel than in past years
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare held its annual career fair today but with a much different feel than usual.

In years past, ARH held its job fair indoors. This year, however, the pandemic forced them to move outdoors with a drive-thru setup that emphasized safety and social distancing procedures.

Despite a rainy morning, candidates flocked to the company’s system center at Airport Gardens to apply for potential jobs in person. While leadership would prefer the old setup, Vice President of Human Relations Sonya Bergman says that this was the safest way to go about it during these unprecedented times.

“They actually drive up in their care, we take their information,” Bergman said. “Applicants don’t have to touch anything. We have people outside that can interview you and actually offer you a job on the spot.”

Those safety precautions included eight feet of social distancing, masks as well as protective goggles.

“All managers are wearing masks and they’re also wearing protection goggles,” System Manager of Human Resources/Talent Acquisition Dylon Baker said. “And then all candidates are also required to wear a mask during the interview process.”

Those who missed the career fair but still wish to apply can do so online at https://www.arh.org/.

