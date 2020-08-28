’A different season is better than none’: As confusion continues to surround high school sports, athletics director says plans keep things in line

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a 16-2 vote by the KHSAA Board of Control to play the fall sports season as planned, the announcement of a Kentucky Board of Education Special Called Meeting put those plans in jeopardy, and high school sports supporters in the Commonwealth on edge.

The sudden announcement of the meeting cast a shadow on sports as it seemed like they would be left alone and allowed to return to their respective fields of play.

”Well, it’s been super stressful Will when you think about it,” said Harlan County High School Director of Athletics, Eugene Farmer.

Farmer says while Friday’s meeting mostly talked about needing plans in place, that is exactly what they are doing in Harlan County.

“It’s just developing a district-wide plan in everything from ticketing, everything from concessions to media relations, to the fan experience. I just think all of that needs to be set right now so that when visitors come to your campus they know exactly what to expect, and then it becomes the new normal so to speak,” said Farmer.

Things like pre-packaged items at the concession stand, to streamlined ticketing processes, to other things to make sure fall sports can happen, not just in Harlan County.

”No matter how many hours it takes, we want to work really, really hard to leave no stone unturned when it comes to the coach, student-athlete, and fan safety and were totally committed to doing that as an entire district,” added Farmer.

For districts like Harlan County, fall sports mean more than just athletes playing. It means being able to provide multiple sports, their coaches, and all the equipment those teams need.

”When you’re at a school this size you have a lot more sports than say many of the other smaller schools, so when you look at the fall sports that’s our primary money maker for us,” said Farmer.

Schools and the staff surrounding sports will have to prepare for anything and everything. While it looks like the sports season will go on as planned, the plan is only because COVID 19 is forcing it, and schools have to be ready for whatever 2020 throws at them this time.

”Even if things are postponed or moved around, we want to have our plan completely established and in place prior to these events. You know, we plan to have our first football game on September the 11th,” added Farmer.

A plan in place, so that even though 2020 is different, it is better than nothing.

”Even though we’re operating under different and strict guidelines, a different season is better than none,” said Farmer

