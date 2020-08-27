Gov. Beshear announces 775 new cases, including 130 cases under 18 years old

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon from the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.

The Governor announced 775 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Thursday. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 45,978 out of 848,937 total tests administered.

The state’s positivity rate of 4.80 percent is an increase from Wednesday but is still below five percent. 130 of Thursday’s 775 new cases were from children under 18 years old, or 23 percent of all new cases Thursday.

Gov. Beshear also announced eight new deaths Thursday, increasing the state’s death toll to 910.

573 Kentuckians remain in the hospital, with 154 in the ICU. 88 Kentuckians remain on a ventilator.

You can watch Thursday’s update here.

Gov. Beshear holds update Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 pandemic. Posted by WYMT on Thursday, August 27, 2020

KY COVID info 8/27/20 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.