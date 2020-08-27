UPDATE | Two shot in Huntington, two people detained

UPDATE 8/27/20 @ 2 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two people are recovering after a shooting in Huntington.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bronson Court on the west end.

Chief Cornwell says both victims were taken to the hospital and that one of them was in surgery.

Cornwell says two people have been detained and are being questioned in connection to the incident.

He says it was isolated and the public is not in danger.

There was a separate scene a few blocks away between Monroe and Madison Ave. The SWAT team had the house surrounded and were calling for those inside to come out.

Chief Cornwell told WSAZ they went there after an officer saw a man who matched the suspect description run from the scene and go into that home.

Chief Cornwell says he eventually came out and that incident was resolved “peacefully.”

No names have been released at this time.

There is no word on a motive.

