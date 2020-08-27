Advertisement

The Chicken Whisperer: Perry County boy earns high praise at Kentucky State Fair

By Tommy Pool
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State fairs look a whole lot different around the country in 2020 due to the Coronavirus. As the Kentucky State Fair continues this week without most of the festivities, arts crafts and livestock are still being judged.

Perry County’s Jake Conway earned Best in Show over the weekend for his chickens.

“Basically that means you have the best chicken,” said Jake Conway. “They judge you on basically is the body type of the chicken if it’s correct and all that. The color, the looks￼.”

It is a hobby some say he was destined for.

“Most of it was because I was born on a farm,” said Conway.

According to his favorite shirt, he is the Chicken Whisperer.

“Right now I’d say I have about 120,” said Conway. “I will spend two to three hours out here every day.

His awards and ribbons prove that.

“I’ve obviously had some good success in chickens.”

Conway had a lot of success before showing chickens.

“My dad helped me get started with chickens with goats and rabbits.”

After earning the award, Conway isn’t going anywhere.

“I think I’ll just keep on going with (chickens) until I go to college￼,” said Conway.

Continuing to learn valuable life lessons.

“Responsibility,” said Conway. “I mean that’s always a key in life and in anything.”

If you are interested in learning more about showing livestock contact your local county extension service office.

