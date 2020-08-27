Advertisement

Smile!: Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

‘Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!’
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome daughter, 'Daisy Dove.'
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

UNICEF posted a black and white photograph of the infant’s hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

In the Instagram post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a “peaceful” birthing experience with good healthcare — something, they said, many families do not experience.

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

“Smile,” Perry’s fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. The 35-year-old in a recent interview with The Associated Press talked about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.

The baby is Perry’s first. Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

