Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Eastern Kentucky, talks about CARES ACT

MITCH MCCONELL CARES ACT
MITCH MCCONELL CARES ACT(MITCH MCCONELL CARES ACT)
By Madison Pergrem and Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Mitch McConnell arrived at Pikeville Medical Center Thursday to discuss the importance of healthcare workers and the CARES ACT. The Pikeville Medical Center has received nearly 45 million dollars from legislation.

The Senator discussed a COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing. Senator McConnell also mentioned a second relief package is being discussed, however, it is still being debated in the house.

