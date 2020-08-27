Advertisement

Rocky Adkins says dad headed home after battle with COVID-19

(Source: Rocky Adkins/Facebook)
(Source: Rocky Adkins/Facebook)(Rocky Adkins/Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Former State Representative Rocky Adkins says his father is heading home after a battle with COVID-19.

Last week we told you his father had been in the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

He was moved to Cardinal Hill and is now going home.

Adkins posted these pictures Wednesday on his Facebook page, thanking everyone for their prayers and support.

Adkins’ son also tested positive but was not showing any symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New ice cream shop coming to downtown Corbin

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Sweeties Ice Cream and Mini Donuts is planning to open within the next few weeks

News

The Chicken Whisperer: Perry County boy earns high praise at Kentucky State Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
As the Kentucky State Fair continues this week without most of the festivities, arts crafts and livestock are still being judged.

News

New ice cream shop coming to downtown Corbin

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

The Chicken Whisperer: Perry County boy earns high praise at Kentucky State Fair 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

State

McConnell-McGrath debate may not happen

Updated: 2 hours ago
There’s a growing possibility that Kentucky’s two major U.S. Senate candidates will not debate face-to-face this fall.

News

Kentucky State Police are looking for new cadets

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Kentucky State Police are looking for new cadets

News

24 positive COVID-19 cases at Union College

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Union College tested 200 people and 24 people tested positive for COVID-19.

News

White House: Five Eastern Kentucky counties in ‘Red Zone’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Five counties in the WYMT viewing area have a positivity rate of ten percent or higher.

VOD Recordings

Perry County Boy Wins Best In Show

Updated: 4 hours ago
Perry County's Jake Conway earned "Best in Show" at Kentucky State Fair.

State

UK Coach John Calipari “all ears” on group seeking to rename Rupp Arena

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
UK Basketball Coach John Calipari is ready to listen to groups wanting to change the name of Rupp Arena.