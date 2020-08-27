Rocky Adkins says dad headed home after battle with COVID-19

(WYMT) - Former State Representative Rocky Adkins says his father is heading home after a battle with COVID-19.

Last week we told you his father had been in the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

He was moved to Cardinal Hill and is now going home.

Adkins posted these pictures Wednesday on his Facebook page, thanking everyone for their prayers and support.

Adkins’ son also tested positive but was not showing any symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.