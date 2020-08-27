Rockcastle County’s Casey Coleman signs with Cumberlands
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a standout junior season for Rockcastle County, Casey Coleman signed with the University of the Cumberlands basketball.
Coleman averaged a team-leading 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Rockets. Rockcastle County won the 47th District and finished as 12th Region runner-ups in 2020. Coleman and the Lady Rockets lose three seniors from the 2019-2020 team.
