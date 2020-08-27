Advertisement

Rockcastle County’s Casey Coleman signs with Cumberlands

Rockcastle County's Casey Coleman signs with Rick Reeves and the University of the Cumberlands women's basketball program.
Rockcastle County's Casey Coleman signs with Rick Reeves and the University of the Cumberlands women's basketball program.(Rockcastle County Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a standout junior season for Rockcastle County, Casey Coleman signed with the University of the Cumberlands basketball.

Coleman averaged a team-leading 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Rockets. Rockcastle County won the 47th District and finished as 12th Region runner-ups in 2020. Coleman and the Lady Rockets lose three seniors from the 2019-2020 team.

