Rockcastle County’s Casey Coleman signs with Cumberlands

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a standout junior season for Rockcastle County, Casey Coleman signed with the University of the Cumberlands basketball.

Congratulations to our senior Lady Rocket @CaseyC2021 for making it official today, signing with @CoachRickReeves and @Ucwbb !! What a great example of working hard to make your dreams come true! 🚀🙌🏻❤️ #RockNation @SportsatTheRock @ky_dream_ pic.twitter.com/ASWmCoEcYU — Rockcastle Lady Rockets (@LadyRocketGBB) August 27, 2020

Coleman averaged a team-leading 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Rockets. Rockcastle County won the 47th District and finished as 12th Region runner-ups in 2020. Coleman and the Lady Rockets lose three seniors from the 2019-2020 team.

