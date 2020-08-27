Red Cross Hazard Disaster Line not working

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross has told WYMT that their Hazard Disaster Line is currently inoperable.

Because inclement weather is forecast for the weekend, the Red Cross is asking the public to call Racheal at (606) 331-1097 if they experience a disaster.

It is not currently known when the line will be operable again.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.