Advertisement

Powell County road closed after fuel tanker overturns

((MGN Image))
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Powell County Office of Public Information announced that Snow Creek Road (also known as KY-1028) at the 800 block is closed due to an overturned fuel tanker.

Due to an overturned fuel tanker, Snow Creek Road will be closed at the 800 block for the next 1-2 hours, while units work to remove the vehicle from an embankment and clear the scene.

Posted by Powell County Office of Public Information on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Crews are working to get the tanker cleared from the embankment and they expect this to take one to two hours.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross Hazard Disaster Line not working

Updated: moments ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Eastern Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross has told WYMT that their Hazard Disaster Line is currently inoperable.

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
In our area, Laurel County leads the region with the most COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

State

Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend in custody days after warrants were issued for his arrest

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, a central figure in her case, is in police custody after warrants were issued for his arrest.

News

Kentucky Attorney General discusses RNC, Breonna Taylor investigation with WYMT

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Hensley
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron talked about speaking at the RNC and the status of the ongoing Breonna Taylor investigation

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 775 new cases, including 130 cases under 18 years old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Kentucky Attorney General discusses RNC, Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Laura moves into the mountains Friday night, heavy rain arrives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies this evening as Laura inches closer into the mountains.

News

Eight arrested in Laurel County drug investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
All eight suspects were charged with various crimes.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Eastern Kentucky, talks about CARES ACT

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem and Emily Bennett
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Eastern Kentucky, talks about CARES ACT

Regional

UPDATE | Two shot in Huntington, two people detained

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Both victims were taken to the hospital.