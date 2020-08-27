Powell County road closed after fuel tanker overturns
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Powell County Office of Public Information announced that Snow Creek Road (also known as KY-1028) at the 800 block is closed due to an overturned fuel tanker.
Crews are working to get the tanker cleared from the embankment and they expect this to take one to two hours.
This story will be updated.
