Pike County parks plan to reopen

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Judge-Executive, Ray S. Jones, signed an executive order to reopen parks in Pike County Friday, August 28.

This will be the first time any Pike County parks will be opened since March 27, 2020.

Originally, Jones closed all Pike County parks in an effort to protect the public and contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, Jones says that staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep ones mind and body healthy. He encourages citizens to use parks, walking tracks, and open spaces safely while following current CDC guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Jones did stress that nobody should use parks, shelters, playgrounds, walking tracks, baseball fields, or basketball courts if they are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.

The following rules do apply if you are planning to visit Pike County parks:

- only visit parks and playground areas that are close to your home

- carefully consider use of playgrounds, and help children follow guidelines.

- Observe CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other persons at all times.

- Wear a face covering if you will be closer than six feet to someone outside of your household.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.