Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Magoffin County Hornets

By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Hornets went 3-7 with four of those losses coming to district opponents. This season, the Hornets are planning for a different outcome.

“Get stronger for the season and hopefully help us get to our goal, get to the playoffs and go as far as we can in the playoffs,” Senior Lucas Little said.

“Hoping we can lay a lot of points on a lot of people this year,” Senior Brad Standifer added. “We’re working on our defense just to get a lot better on there, and I think we’ll hang a lot of points on a lot of people this year. Just gonna shock everybody.”

The Hornets have a number of seniors ready to step up and lead the Hornets to the playoffs they missed in 2019.

“As far as football goes, getting everybody together. We’re really on the right foot this year starting out real well, and I feel like we’re gonna do real well,” Christian Gamble said, a senior for the Hornets. “The weight room is a big plus. We’ve really been working hard in the weight room this year and we need that. So hopefully it’ll pay off in the long run.”

“All of our seniors have seemed to step up and when one of them doesn’t understand what they’re doing, we help them out,” Senior Levi Redd added. “We’ve had a lot more come out than in recent years. Hopefully it’ll help us.”

As the Hornets enter year two of the Chris Gamble era, the head coach is excited about the enthusiasm he sees in his team during the preseason.

“And that’s just been the competition. It’s been in the weight room and it’s been on the field. That level, that energy - it’s just been really easy. It’s been really easy for me to coach,” Gamble said. “I haven’t had to motivate many people. Everybody’s just been going hard there and on the field. It’s been a pretty offseason, just to be honest.”

Gamble hopes that the preseason energy can carry over into the season when the Hornets host Betsy Layne to kickoff the season on September 11.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview - Magoffin County Hornets

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview - Magoffin County Hornets

Sports

Kentucky Board of Education to meet Friday about fall sports ruling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Practice began on Monday, August 24 for fall sports in Kentucky.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Blackcats finished the 2019 season at 2-8.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Updated: 18 hours ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Latest News

Sports

Frankfort High School Panthers will play in front of empty bleachers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The high school football season is scheduled to start on September 11, but a few questions remain before that opening Friday night.

Sports

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.

Sports

41 teams in 21 days: Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview schedule

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The previews will begin on Friday, August 21.

Sports

Neyland Stadium to seat 25% of capacity for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
A new socially distanced seating plan has been finalized for Neyland Stadium, according to a release from officials.

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
For one Johnson Central Senior, the 2020 season is a finish line he thought he would never make it to.

News

More than football: The fight for a senior season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11