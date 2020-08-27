Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Magoffin County Hornets

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Hornets went 3-7 with four of those losses coming to district opponents. This season, the Hornets are planning for a different outcome.

“Get stronger for the season and hopefully help us get to our goal, get to the playoffs and go as far as we can in the playoffs,” Senior Lucas Little said.

“Hoping we can lay a lot of points on a lot of people this year,” Senior Brad Standifer added. “We’re working on our defense just to get a lot better on there, and I think we’ll hang a lot of points on a lot of people this year. Just gonna shock everybody.”

The Hornets have a number of seniors ready to step up and lead the Hornets to the playoffs they missed in 2019.

“As far as football goes, getting everybody together. We’re really on the right foot this year starting out real well, and I feel like we’re gonna do real well,” Christian Gamble said, a senior for the Hornets. “The weight room is a big plus. We’ve really been working hard in the weight room this year and we need that. So hopefully it’ll pay off in the long run.”

“All of our seniors have seemed to step up and when one of them doesn’t understand what they’re doing, we help them out,” Senior Levi Redd added. “We’ve had a lot more come out than in recent years. Hopefully it’ll help us.”

As the Hornets enter year two of the Chris Gamble era, the head coach is excited about the enthusiasm he sees in his team during the preseason.

“And that’s just been the competition. It’s been in the weight room and it’s been on the field. That level, that energy - it’s just been really easy. It’s been really easy for me to coach,” Gamble said. “I haven’t had to motivate many people. Everybody’s just been going hard there and on the field. It’s been a pretty offseason, just to be honest.”

Gamble hopes that the preseason energy can carry over into the season when the Hornets host Betsy Layne to kickoff the season on September 11.

