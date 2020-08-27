Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Floyd Central Jaguars

By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central Jaguars, like many teams, are happy to be back on the field.

“It’s just been real great to get back out here on the field and just grind with our guys again and hopefully get ready for a great season to put on a show for y’all,” Senior Trenton Hatfield said.

With nine seniors returning, the Jaguars will bank on that leadership to help them improve.

“Leadership is everything, especially this year having the virus. A lot of kids are looking down on themselves, not thinking they’re gonna have anything later on, so leaders are everything at this moment,” Senior Jordan Akers said.

“We just gotta have people step up. Obviously like you said, the quarterback - that’s just, that’s basically your only job is to be the leader and to show the younger kids - lead by an example and they’ll follow you and when they’re seniors, they’ll be the same way you were and step up,” Senior Quarterback Caleb Hager added.

“Definitely getting stronger, hitting the weight real hard and everything, and just out here working hard every time we come up here,” Senior Will Lemaster added on the Jaguars.

In just their fourth year of existence, Floyd Central continues to build its program through its senior leadership, as well as head coach Shawn Hager.

“Yeah, it’s tough. He’s all over me all the time, but that’s just part of it,” Senior Quarterback Caleb Hager said, who’s dad happens to be the head coach. “That’s probably why I keep getting better and everybody keeps getting better, cause he’s always on us.”

The Jaguars take on Hazard at Leslie County to open their 2020 campaign.

Sports

