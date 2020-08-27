Over 500 documents associated with Abraham Lincoln released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has finished publishing every known Lincoln document from his birth to the end of his single term in Congress, an important milestone in making all Lincoln documents available online.

You can click here to read important documents - like the letter in which he first used the “house divided” metaphor that would later be the theme of one of his most famous speeches, and see his marriage license with Mary Todd.

Abraham Lincoln was born in Kentucky and grew up in Indiana. He served as the 16th president of the United States.

