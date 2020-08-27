One Eastern Kentucky native lives in Louisiana, gives update on Hurricane Laura

(WYMT) - CBS News reported that Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning as a category 4 storm before hitting the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana/Texas border.

“Hurricane Laura, she is moving off to the north, in the northern part of Louisiana,” said Laurel County native Josh Good.

Good is a former WYMT employee and is now a news director at a television station in Lafayette, Louisiana. Good said he experienced Hurricane Barry last year.

“This is my first time as news director with something of this magnitude,” added Good.

Good manages a staff of more than 50 people with 15 boots on the ground covering the hurricane.

“We’re here to try to keep people safe, if we saved one life over the last 48 hours then we’ve done our job,” said Good.

His team worked hard to keep themselves and the community safe. Good’s wife, Whitney, left Louisiana and headed to Nashville so she could take care of their two kids.

“When I woke up Sunday morning, the path for Laura looked much scarier, pretty much everything changed and the path for Laura looked a lot scarier,” said Whitney Good.

Whitney was the WYMT Big Sandy Bureau Chief from 2012-2014. Good said the trip to Nashville took 12 hours.

“Obviously we made the right decision, but watching as it approached the coast was so scary especially being so far away and out of control,” added Whitney Good.

Praying the situation gets better.

“I just hope and pray that everybody was able to stay as safe as possible,” said Whitney Good.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.