New ice cream shop coming to downtown Corbin

By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Main Street in Corbin is filled with restaurants but one thing missing is a place to satisfy a sweet tooth.

“When you come to Sweeties we want it to be a full-on experience. This isn’t just a little mom and pop ice cream parlor. We’re trying to do a very modern, hipster, retro feel to everything,” said Manager Della Martin.

Sweeties Ice Cream and Mini Donuts is planning to open within the next few weeks. Martin tells WYMT they had hoped to open sooner, but COVID-19 pushed their opening date.

“We’ve had a lot of setbacks not being able to get equipment delivered, not being able to get inspections done when we would like to have them done,” said Martin.

When the doors open, costumers will have a wide variety of sodas, sundae’s floats, donuts and other items.

“This is going to be like an ice cream you’ve never tasted before. I mean it’s really premium,” said Martin. “We’re going to offer over the top milkshakes I mean I’m talking with a piece of cake on them M&Ms, Reese Cups I mean brownies anything you can imagine.”

They plan to have a station just for root beer floats.

“Offer a variety of different brands of root beer so you can customize your root beer float to whatever your favorite brand of root beer is,” said Martin.

They will also offer mini donuts with a variety of toppings, 22 different ice cream flavors and special ice cream for those with dietary restrictions.

“I mean we’re wanting to appeal to everybody young and old alike,” said Martin. “We’re gonna have soy-based, we’re gonna have no sugar added ice creams so you know if people are trying to be a little more health-conscious maybe we’re gonna have something for you too.”

In the shop, there are chalk walls so children can draw on them as they wait for their ice cream.

“We’re gonna have coloring contests and things like that,” said Martin.

They hope to draw in locals as well as tourists off I-75.

“It makes everybody happy and we just want everybody to be happy when they come to downtown Corbin and experience downtown Corbin the little town that could,” said Martin.

For updates on when they are opening, you can follow their Facebook page.

