New CDC guidance on COVID-19 testing causes confusion

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Centers for Disease Control changed its guidance on who needs to be tested for COVID-19.

Previously, they said anyone who may have been exposed and not necessarily showing symptoms should be tested. But that guidance changed and not everyone in Kentucky agrees. Gov. Any Beshear already said he disagrees with some of the new information.

The CDC says now just certain groups such as the high risk or vulnerable need to be tested after exposure.

“I think the change in CDC guidelines will confuse people,” said Guy Adams who travels a lot and says he’s also been tested a lot.

Adams believes that more testing could lead to more information.

“Testing, forget about politics. What can I do to help us do better? Learn more, learn more about the pandemic,” said Adams.

Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they have not changed their guidelines on who needs to be tested.

“There’s no difference to what we have been saying all this time. We recommend if you are symptomatic get tested,” said Hall.

Hall says if you are not feeling well or are concerned you were exposed or you just want to know, get a test. He said to isolate yourself before you get your results back.

Hall says people not getting tested is a concern.

“Because we want people to get tested, if they are a high-risk individual, if they are forward-facing employee, people who work in restaurants, retail,” said Hall.

He also said there is a certain degree of COVID-19 fatigue taking place. Hall said people are not taking the virus as seriously as they should and says it is still as big of a threat as it was several months ago.

“We don’t want them thinking that. COVID is still spreading. It is still spreading rapidly in Lexington and central Kentucky,” said Hall.

Hall says the important thing is if you have been exposed or were near someone who is positive to quarantine.

