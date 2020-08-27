Advertisement

McConnell-McGrath debate may not happen

Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – There’s a growing possibility that Kentucky’s two major U.S. Senate candidates will not debate face-to-face this fall.

Last week, Sen. Mitch McConnell accepted an invitation from WAVE 3 News for a debate Oct. 12 that would be broadcast statewide.

It would air on nine television stations across Kentucky owned by Gray Media, our parent company.

The Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, has not responded to our debate offer.

But, Tuesday night, she accepted offers to two other debates.

The sticking point is the number of candidates on stage.

WAVE 3 News invited only the two major candidates, McConnell and McGrath.

McGrath accepted debates that include the Libertarian candidate, Brad Barron.

