Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases on Thursday, four of which are in long term care facilities. That brings the overall total in Bell County to 383 cases, 83 of which are considered active.

The Estill County Health Department announced that the county had 58 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 21 of which are considered active.

The Martin County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This increases the total number of positive cases in Martin County to 53, ten cases of which are considered active.

The Whitley County Health Department announced six new cases on Thursday, bringing the county total up to 193 cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case and to recovered cases in Clay County. In Manchester FCI, there are four new cases. In Jackson County, there are two new cases, seven probable cases and one recovered case. Out of the active cases in Jackson County, three are in the hospital. In Rockcastle County, there are four new cases, two probable cases and one recovered case.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the county’s total to 537. 173 are active and ten are in the hospital.

The Harlan County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 324.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

