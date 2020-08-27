Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for person who drove through cemetery

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person they say ran over headstones at Locust Grove Cemetery Wednesday night.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person they say ran over headstones at Locust Grove Cemetery Wednesday night.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person they say struck several headstones at Locust Grove Cemetery with an SUV late Wednesday night.

The cemetery is just off KY 363 about nine miles southwest of London.

Deputies say a silver Ford Expedition drove over numerous headstones and other markers before hitting a tree and becoming stuck. The SUV was abandoned and deputies discovered the vehicle had improper registration plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

