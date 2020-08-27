Laura moves into the mountains Friday night, heavy rain arrives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies this evening as Laura inches closer into the mountains. We could see a few rain chances this evening as well with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Friday and Saturday

Laura will move into Kentucky as a tropical depression Friday evening. Heavy rain and severe storms are expected for Western Kentucky. As Laura moves into the mountains, it looks to die down a little bit. Heavy rain will be our main concern overnight Friday into Saturday. Eastern Kentucky is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The slight risk (2 out of 5) is just outside of our far western counties. This is something we will keep an eye on.

Heavy rain will start to move in around 9-10 p.m. Friday and continue into the early morning hours Saturday. Winds could gust up to 30 mph overnight. We could see anywhere from 1-3″ of rain. Localized flooding is possible for some of us.

It looks like the heavy rain moves out somewhat quickly by Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By Saturday, highs look to get into the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

We will dry out and clear out Sunday. Highs will be near 80 with a mixture of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

The dry weather does not last long. More rain moves in Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining in the lower 80s.

Drier weather could move in by Wednesday into Thursday. More on that later.

