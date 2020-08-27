Advertisement

Kentucky State Police are looking for new cadets

Academy Class 101 to include Innovative Training Format
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
Kentucky State Police Cruiser(WBKO)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you a certified law enforcement officer who wants to increase their training and further develop their career?

Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently looking for courageous men and women to join their team.

KSP is offering Class 101 that will combine training of experienced officers alongside new hires to law enforcement.

Experienced officers, possessing at least two years of Kentucky law enforcement experience, who apply for the Agency’s Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP) will complete 13 weeks of training at the academy prior to selecting one of KSP’s 16 posts to report to for the field training portion.

Traditional new hire candidates will complete the required 24 weeks of basic training academy, then both LEAP and basic training cadets will graduate the academy as KSP Troopers.

Traditional graduates will undergo field training post-graduation once they arrive at their Post assignment.

Eligible applicants must possess one of the following criteria to apply:

  • High school diploma or GED with three years of full-time work experience
  • Sixty (60) semester hours of credit from an accredited college or university.
  • Two (2) years of active military duty

For LEAP candidates:

  • Two (2) years of experience as a full-time, sworn law enforcement officer in Kentucky.

Cadets qualifying for the Academy with a high school diploma/GED and three years of full-time work experience will graduate with an associate’s degree, tuition-free, as part of their training.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of KSP should visit KSP’s social media accounts, access KSP’s smartphone application, or visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/ to download the app.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

24 positive COVID-19 cases at Union College

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Union College tested 200 people and 24 people tested positive for COVID-19.

News

White House: Five Eastern Kentucky counties in ‘Red Zone’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Five counties in the WYMT viewing area have a positivity rate of ten percent or higher.

VOD Recordings

Perry County Boy Wins Best In Show

Updated: 1 hours ago
Perry County's Jake Conway earned "Best in Show" at Kentucky State Fair.

State

UK Coach John Calipari “all ears” on group seeking to rename Rupp Arena

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
UK Basketball Coach John Calipari is ready to listen to groups wanting to change the name of Rupp Arena.

Latest News

News

Proposed Target Start Date for Laurel County Schools 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Kentucky Farm Bureau offering free WiFi across Commonwealth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
KFB Began providing free WiFi on Wednesday, August 26.

News

Groundbreaking PKG

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Thousands, including Louisville protesters, to attend March on Washington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Many protestors from Louisville will be attending the Friday march in Washington to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s “I Have a Dream” speech.

News

KSP: Two dead after officer involved shooting 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Thousands, including Louisville protesters, to attend March on Washington

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6