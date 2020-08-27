Advertisement

Kentucky football team walks out of practice in support of protests going on in sports

Photo Credit: WKYT
Photo Credit: WKYT(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky confirmed that the team met and decided to leave the practice field in support of protests going on across sports. From the university:

“I can confirm the Kentucky Football team decided to leave the practice field and are meeting right now to discuss more ways to promote their influence and be a part of effective change.”

Seniors Josh Paschal and Luke Fortner will talk with the media at 5 p.m. ET about the decision. The two are members of the team’s unity council.

This story will be updated.

