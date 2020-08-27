Kentucky Department of Education to meet Friday about fall sports ruling

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall sports have already jumped two hurdles with the KHSAA moving forward with their original plan to start fall sports the week of September 7, and Governor Beshear not overturning the decision earlier this week on Monday, August 24. But that may all be for naught, as the Kentucky Department of Education will meet on Friday, August 28 at noon to possibly overrule that.

Here is the board’s agenda for the meeting:

Kentucky Department of Education Agenda 8-28 (KDE/WYMT)

The KDE will have the meeting live at noon in their media portal.

