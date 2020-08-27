Advertisement

Kentucky Attorney General discusses RNC, Breonna Taylor investigation with WYMT

By Steve Hensley
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT’s Steve Hensley spoke with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Thursday afternoon.

He talked about getting the chance to speak at the Republican National Convention and what he hopes to hear from President Donald Trump Thursday night as the convention comes to an end.

Cameron also talked about the status of the Breonna Taylor investigation.

You can see the full interview above.

