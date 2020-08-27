Advertisement

Staff members at Jackson County Public Schools test positive for COVID-19

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
McKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Thursday, Jackson County Public Schools superintendent Mike Smith confirmed that there were positive cases of COVID-19 in the district.

Smith assured the community that the district is following all guidance from local health departments and are in full compliance will all COVID-19-related recommendations to keep students and staff safe.

Officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department told WYMT that a teacher, administrator, staff member and an assistant coach at Jackson County Middle School were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Working in partnership with the community to provide open communication, we want to inform you that we have had...

Posted by Jackson County Public Schools on Thursday, August 27, 2020

