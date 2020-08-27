Staff members at Jackson County Public Schools test positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
McKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Thursday, Jackson County Public Schools superintendent Mike Smith confirmed that there were positive cases of COVID-19 in the district.
Smith assured the community that the district is following all guidance from local health departments and are in full compliance will all COVID-19-related recommendations to keep students and staff safe.
Officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department told WYMT that a teacher, administrator, staff member and an assistant coach at Jackson County Middle School were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.
